How Indian Single Malts Conquered The World | Luxury Lounge Episode 1

Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 11:34 AM IST Livemint

In 2023, Indian single malt sales overtook multinational giants for the first time. But the story of Indian single malts began in 2004, when Amrut launched its single malt whisky in the UK. Back then, Indian single malts were considered cheap & harsh - and didn't have many takers. But this all changed in 2009, with the launch of one particular product. This changed the fate of Indian single malts. Watch the full episode of Luxury Lounge here to know which one!