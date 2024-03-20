How Much Of A Husband's Money Does A Wife ACTUALLY Inherit & What Happens To Her Assets? | EXPLAINED

If a husband or wife passes away, many would presume that the wealth would go to the other spouse. For example, if a husband passes away, you would think that the wife gets the assets that he's left behind. But in reality, the wife would end up with just 25-33% of the husband's assets. The rest would go to the kids and to his family. But if a woman passes away, her family wouldn't get any of her assets. Here's a full explainer on exactly what happens under inheritance laws in India, and why it's super important to make a will to avoid leaving certain members of your family in the lurch in case of a death. Watch
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.