How Much Of A Husband's Money Does A Wife ACTUALLY Inherit & What Happens To Her Assets? | EXPLAINED

Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 03:13 PM IST Livemint

If a husband or wife passes away, many would presume that the wealth would go to the other spouse. For example, if a husband passes away, you would think that the wife gets the assets that he's left behind. But in reality, the wife would end up with just 25-33% of the husband's assets. The rest would go to the kids and to his family. But if a woman passes away, her family wouldn't get any of her assets. Here's a full explainer on exactly what happens under inheritance laws in India, and why it's super important to make a will to avoid leaving certain members of your family in the lurch in case of a death. Watch

 
