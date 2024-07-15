How Musicians Are Creating The Sounds Of e-Mobility | Luxury Lounge

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:24 PM IST

How Musicians Are Creating The Sounds Of e-Mobility | Reams have been written about the rasp of Porsches, the low, guttural growl of Harley-Davidsons, the full blooded scream of Ferraris, and the burble of American muscle cars. The sound generated by internal combustion engines has also pretty much been the soundtrack to urban life - but with electric cars poised to take over, what will the world sound like tomorrow? Well, the answer to this question seems to be in the hands of musicians!