How North Korea Is Funding Their Nuclear Programmes Through CRYPTO THEFT | UN Panel Report

How North Korea Is Funding Their Nuclear Programmes Through CRYPTO THEFT | UN Panel Report

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 05:55 PM IST Livemint

Ever since North Korea's first nuclear test in 2006, the United Nations has been slapping multiple sanctions on them for their nuclear and ballistic programmes. But since about 2018, Pyongyang seems to have found a new way to evade the repercussions of these sanctions and continue to deal with nukes - crypto theft through cyberattacks. Watch to know more

 
