How The Dwarka Expressway Will Ease Traffic For Delhi - Gurugram Commuters: Route Map & Features

How The Dwarka Expressway Will Ease Traffic For Delhi - Gurugram Commuters: Route Map & Features

Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 01:14 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Modi has thrown open the 19 kilometre stretch of the Dwarka Expressway which falls in Gurugram, which comes as a relief for Delhi Gurugram commuters who spend hours in traffic due to congestion on NH48. This expressway basically comes as an alternate route, which will help ease congestion on the national highway, and is expected to cut travel time by at least 20 minutes for the 90,000 commuters who use the route everyday. Here's a full route map, and all the best features of this infra project. WATCH!