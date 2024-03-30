'Hype Around Indian Economy': What Did Raghuram Rajan REALLY Say About India's Growth Story?

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:49 PM IST

Raghuram Rajan's recent comments on the Indian economy have set off a big debate. For one, he said that India believing in the HYPE around its strong economic growth would be the greatest mistake. The former RBI governor thinks there are significant structure problems that need to be fixed for India to actually meet its potential. Second, he dismissed PM Modi's ambition to make India a developed country by 2047 - which is one of the BJP's key poll pitches. So, ahead of elections, Dr Rajan's comments have gained a lot of traction. Here's what exactly he said and how people have reacted to it