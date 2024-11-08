The Australia Today expressed deep concern on Friday after Canadian authorities blocked its social media accounts following its coverage of the joint press conference of India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong. The restriction has sparked a diplomatic row, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticising Canada's stance on freedom of speech. #sjaishankarspeech #sjaishankar #justintrudeau #indiacanadarow #indiacanadarelations
