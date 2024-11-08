Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 08 2024 15:59:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.55 -2.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.70 -1.72%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 843.25 -1.86%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,284.00 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 568.85 0.99%
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Hypocrite' Canada Bans Australia Today For Telecasting MEA S Jaishankar's Press Conference

'Hypocrite' Canada Bans Australia Today For Telecasting MEA S Jaishankar's Press Conference

Updated: 08 Nov 2024, 04:28 PM IST Livemint

The Australia Today expressed deep concern on Friday after Canadian authorities blocked its social media accounts following its coverage of the joint press conference of India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong. The restriction has sparked a diplomatic row, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticising Canada's stance on freedom of speech. #sjaishankarspeech #sjaishankar #justintrudeau #indiacanadarow #indiacanadarelations

 
