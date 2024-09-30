US election 2024 | Kamala Harris | Donald Trump | Presidential debate At a crucial election rally in Las Vegas in Nevada, Kamala Harris went all guns blazing against Donald Trump. Even as she rallied crowd support for Tim Walz' Vice Presidential debate performance, she said that she's all in for debating Trump again Watch!
