'I'm All In On Debating Trump Again', Says Kamala Harris At Crucial Nevada Rally | US Election 2024

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 01:20 PM IST

US election 2024 | Kamala Harris | Donald Trump | Presidential debate At a crucial election rally in Las Vegas in Nevada, Kamala Harris went all guns blazing against Donald Trump. Even as she rallied crowd support for Tim Walz' Vice Presidential debate performance, she said that she's all in for debating Trump again Watch!