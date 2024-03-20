Import Taxes For EVs Cut, Only IF...: Decoding Govt's New EV Policy & How It Opens Doors For Tesla

The Indian government will cut taxes to the tune of up to a whopping 85% on the import of a certain number of electric vehicles, as part of their new EV scheme to attract investments by reputed global manufacturers. This will pave the way for Tesla, among others, to enter India. BUT - India will only do this on our own terms. Watch
