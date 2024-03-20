OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.70 -1.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.55 2.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.70 -1.76%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,230.30 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.30 1.83%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Import Taxes For EVs Cut, Only IF...: Decoding Govt's New EV Policy & How It Opens Doors For Tesla

Import Taxes For EVs Cut, Only IF...: Decoding Govt's New EV Policy & How It Opens Doors For Tesla

Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Livemint

The Indian government will cut taxes to the tune of up to a whopping 85% on the import of a certain number of electric vehicles, as part of their new EV scheme to attract investments by reputed global manufacturers. This will pave the way for Tesla, among others, to enter India. BUT - India will only do this on our own terms. Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App