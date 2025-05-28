Explore
India A Unique Market For Hotels, Indians Travel With Parents, Work On WhatsApp: Hilton's Alan Watts

India A Unique Market For Hotels, Indians Travel With Parents, Work On WhatsApp: Hilton's Alan Watts

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:29 PM IST Livemint

In this exclusive interview, Mint speaks with Alan Watts, President - Asia Pacific, Hilton about the brand's plans to expand in India and where they're setting up their next hotels. During the conversation, Watts gave us some fascinating insights about Indian travellers and what hotels look like while building for them. Things like working primarily on WhatsApp and travelling with parents is something unique to Indians, and something these brands keep in mind while drafting services for us. Watch!

 
