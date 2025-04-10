Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 09 2025 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.20 -2.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 583.00 -1.00%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 236.65 -4.29%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 416.15 0.87%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,185.60 0.27%
Business News/ Videos / News/  India Is Banking On THIS Key Pact To Negotiate A Suspension Of The 26% Tariffs Imposed By Trump

India Is Banking On THIS Key Pact To Negotiate A Suspension Of The 26% Tariffs Imposed By Trump

Updated: 10 Apr 2025, 10:55 AM IST Livemint

As the global tariff war intensifies, and world leaders warn that things will never be the same again - India has a couple of big plans in place to try and buy some time. India is preparing to increase both official and backchannel talks with Washington to protect its export interests. 2 people familiar with the development have spoken with Mint, explaining how the government is now exploring a plan to negotiate the suspension of the 26% tariffs imposed by the US until a bilateral trade agreement is finalised. Here's all you need to know!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue