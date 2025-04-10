Hello User
India Is Banking On THIS Key Pact To Negotiate A Suspension Of The 26% Tariffs Imposed By Trump

India Is Banking On THIS Key Pact To Negotiate A Suspension Of The 26% Tariffs Imposed By Trump

Updated: 10 Apr 2025, 10:55 AM IST Livemint

As the global tariff war intensifies, and world leaders warn that things will never be the same again - India has a couple of big plans in place to try and buy some time. India is preparing to increase both official and backchannel talks with Washington to protect its export interests. 2 people familiar with the development have spoken with Mint, explaining how the government is now exploring a plan to negotiate the suspension of the 26% tariffs imposed by the US until a bilateral trade agreement is finalised. Here's all you need to know!