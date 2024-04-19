OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Videos / News/  India Starts Making Bullet Trains Built On Vande Bharat Platform To Run On New Corridors | Details

India Starts Making Bullet Trains Built On Vande Bharat Platform To Run On New Corridors | Details

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 05:36 PM IST Livemint

Indian Bullet Train: At the Indian Railways Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, where Vande Bharat trains are being developed and built, designing has begun for bullet trains, that will be designed, developed and fully made in India. These bullet trains will be built on the Vande Bharat platform, and will be faster than any of the trains currently running in India. Here's everything you need to know!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App