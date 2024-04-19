Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  India Starts Making Bullet Trains Built On Vande Bharat Platform To Run On New Corridors | Details

India Starts Making Bullet Trains Built On Vande Bharat Platform To Run On New Corridors | Details

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 05:36 PM IST Livemint

Indian Bullet Train: At the Indian Railways Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, where Vande Bharat trains are being developed and built, designing has begun for bullet trains, that will be designed, developed and fully made in India. These bullet trains will be built on the Vande Bharat platform, and will be faster than any of the trains currently running in India. Here's everything you need to know!

