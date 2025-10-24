India Stresses Peace, Safety Of UN Peacekeepers, And Humanitarian Aid At UNSC Debate

Updated: 24 Oct 2025, 11:09 am IST

At the UNSC Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, emphasized the importance of peace, humanitarian assistance, and the safety of UN peacekeepers. India reaffirmed its support for the UNIFIL mission, highlighting the critical role of peacekeepers and urging that they not become casualties of conflict. Ambassador Harish also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, stressing that aid must reach civilians impartially and that hostilities should cease immediately. India remains committed to a stable and peaceful Middle East, guided by principles of human dignity, civilian safety, and humanitarian assistance.