Following India's military strikes on Pakistan, termed as ‘Operation Sindoor,’ on May 7, 2025, flight operations in India faced significant disruptions due to escalating tensions. The strikes were in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Watch full details here!
