India To Sign Key Trade Deal With Oman Amid Israel-Iran Tensions | Details

Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 05:23 PM IST

The annual trade between India and Oman is less than $13 billion, but the trade relationship is crucial for India as tensions in the Middle-Eastern region are on the rise. Oman is a major bridge to the Strait of Hormuz which is present between Oman and Iran, it is an important route for global oil shipments. India is all set to sign a crucial trade deal with Oman soon after the Loksabha elections.