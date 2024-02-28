India Vs West At WTO | India Calls Out 'Trade Protectionism In Guise Of Environment Protection'

India has locked horns with the West at the 4 day World Trade Organisation ministerial conference that is taking place in Abu Dhabi. During his speech, India's commerce secretary said there were serious concerns about the increasing use of trade protectionist unilateral measures, which are being justified in the name of environment protection. Watch
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.