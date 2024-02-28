 India Vs West At WTO | India Calls Out 'Trade Protectionism In Guise Of Environment Protection' | Mint Primer
India Vs West At WTO | India Calls Out 'Trade Protectionism In Guise Of Environment Protection'

Updated: 28 Feb 2024, 09:26 PM IST Livemint

India has locked horns with the West at the 4 day World Trade Organisation ministerial conference that is taking place in Abu Dhabi. During his speech, India's commerce secretary said there were serious concerns about the increasing use of trade protectionist unilateral measures, which are being justified in the name of environment protection. Watch

 
