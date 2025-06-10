Indian Army To Get ₹ 30,000 crore QR-SAM Air Defence Missile System

Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 10:04 PM IST

SAMs played a key role during Operation Sindoor. Amid the backdrop of a series of failed Pakistani drone and missile attacks following India’s Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Defence is planning to review a ₹30,000 crore proposal to procure three regiments of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QR-SAM) system for the Army. As per a time of India report, later this month, the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Rajnath Singh, is expected to consider granting the initial go-ahead (Acceptance of Necessity) for the purchase.