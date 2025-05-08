Explore
Active Stocks
Thu May 08 2025 15:59:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.90 0.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.65 -1.81%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,404.85 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.75 -0.95%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 307.85 -1.09%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Indian Government's BIG Confirmation: Lahore Air Defence System Neutralised After Pak Provokes AGAIN

Indian Government's BIG Confirmation: Lahore Air Defence System Neutralised After Pak Provokes AGAIN

Updated: 08 May 2025, 05:21 PM IST Livemint

The Indian Armed Forces successfully foiled multiple attempts by the Pakistani military to strike several strategic targets across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles last night, officials confirmed on Thursday. In a retaliatory operation, Indian forces also destroyed Pakistani air defence system in Lahore. According to defence ministry official statement, the Pakistani military targeted locations including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. Watch India's full statement.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue