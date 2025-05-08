Hello User
Indian Government's BIG Confirmation: Lahore Air Defence System Neutralised After Pak Provokes AGAIN

Indian Government's BIG Confirmation: Lahore Air Defence System Neutralised After Pak Provokes AGAIN

Updated: 08 May 2025, 05:21 PM IST Livemint

The Indian Armed Forces successfully foiled multiple attempts by the Pakistani military to strike several strategic targets across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles last night, officials confirmed on Thursday. In a retaliatory operation, Indian forces also destroyed Pakistani air defence system in Lahore. According to defence ministry official statement, the Pakistani military targeted locations including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. Watch India's full statement.