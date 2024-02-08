Indian Student Beaten, Robbed In The US; Seen Bleeding Profusely In Viral Video | Watch

2024 started on a bad note for Indian students stu... more2024 started on a bad note for Indian students studying in the US. And it continues to get worse with each passing week. In slightly more than a month, 6 Indian students have lost their lives in cases of violence. Last night, the video of Syed Mazhar Ali, an Indian student from Hyderabad went viral. In the video, Ali can be seen bleeding profusely after the attack. Watch.
