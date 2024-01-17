Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out Of US Presidential Race | Here’s Why | Watch | Details

Updated: 17 Jan 2024, 06:43 PM IST

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to drop ... moreIndian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to drop out of the US presidential race. Vivek was the youngest candidate who was in contention for the White House in 2024. His lacklustre performance in the Iowa Republican caucuses triggered his decision.