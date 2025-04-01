Explore
Updated: 01 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Indians collectively spent 1.1 trillion hours on their smartphones last year, according to a report by FICCI and EY. On average, individuals logged five hours daily on their mobile screens, with nearly 70 per cent of that time dedicated to social media, gaming, and video consumption. This surge propelled digital channels past television as the largest segment of the country's media and entertainment landscape for the first time since 2019. Revenue growth slowed as subscription revenues declined and global demand for India's animation and VFX outsourcing weakened, the report said.

 
