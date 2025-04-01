Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Indians Spent 1 Trillion Hours Staring At Smartphones; Digital Platforms Make Billions | Report

Indians Spent 1 Trillion Hours Staring At Smartphones; Digital Platforms Make Billions | Report

Updated: 01 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Indians collectively spent 1.1 trillion hours on their smartphones last year, according to a report by FICCI and EY. On average, individuals logged five hours daily on their mobile screens, with nearly 70 per cent of that time dedicated to social media, gaming, and video consumption. This surge propelled digital channels past television as the largest segment of the country's media and entertainment landscape for the first time since 2019. Revenue growth slowed as subscription revenues declined and global demand for India's animation and VFX outsourcing weakened, the report said.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.