English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 07 2025 15:48:44
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 982.30 0.88%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.40 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 399.85 -0.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,384.95 0.72%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,017.80 0.88%
Business News/ Videos / News/  India-Pak Sir Creek Border Dispute And Its Strategic Importance Explained Watch

India-Pak Sir Creek Border Dispute And Its Strategic Importance Explained Watch

Updated: 07 Oct 2025, 10:55 pm IST Livemint

During Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating that 'any misadventure in the Sir Creek sector will invite a decisive response.' Referring to the strategic location, he remarked that 'the road to Karachi passes through the Creek,' signalling India’s readiness to counter any provocation. But why is there a dispute over Sir Creek? Watch this video to find out.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue