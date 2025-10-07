India-Pak Sir Creek Border Dispute And Its Strategic Importance Explained Watch

During Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating that 'any misadventure in the Sir Creek sector will invite a decisive response.' Referring to the strategic location, he remarked that 'the road to Karachi passes through the Creek,' signalling India’s readiness to counter any provocation. But why is there a dispute over Sir Creek? Watch this video to find out.
