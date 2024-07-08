India-Russia Summit: PM Modi Lands In Moscow; What's on Agenda | Watch

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 08:14 PM IST

PM Modi has landed in Moscow for a 2-day visit to Russia, his first since the war in Ukraine broke out. PM Modi is visiting Russia on invitation of the Russian President to attend 22nd edition of India Russia summit. The summit is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. According to an official release, Modi and Putin will be reviewing the entire range of multifaceted relations between India and Russia.