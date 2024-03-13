India's First Semiconductor Fabrication Plant In Dholera, Gujarat May Churn Out First Chip By 2026

One of India's top priorities in this 'TECHADE', is becoming a global hub for semiconductors. Today, India has moved a big step forward towards that goal, with PM Modi laying the foundation stone for 3 crucial semiconductor facilities in India, worth nearly 1.25 lakh crore rupees -- one in Dholera in Gujarat, one in Sanand in Gujarat and one in Assam. Watch to know the significance of this.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.