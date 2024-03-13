India's First Semiconductor Fabrication Plant In Dholera, Gujarat May Churn Out First Chip By 2026

Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 05:59 PM IST

One of India's top priorities in this 'TECHADE', is becoming a global hub for semiconductors. Today, India has moved a big step forward towards that goal, with PM Modi laying the foundation stone for 3 crucial semiconductor facilities in India, worth nearly 1.25 lakh crore rupees -- one in Dholera in Gujarat, one in Sanand in Gujarat and one in Assam. Watch to know the significance of this.