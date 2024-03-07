OPEN IN APP
India's Vantage Point In The Indian Ocean: Lakshadweep's New Naval Base INS Jatayu

Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 11:29 AM IST Livemint

India's decision to commission a full fledged naval base in Lakshadweep's Minicoy islands gives it a crucial advantage. At a time when China is trying to grow its influence in the Indian Ocean Region, the military base in Minicoy will help India keep a hawk's eye. This also holds immediate significance at a time with India's relations with Maldives are strained, and their president is pro-China. WATCH

 
