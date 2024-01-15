Inside Ayodhya’s Luxurious Tent City For Celebs, VVIPs | Watch | Mint In Focus

The holy city of Ayodhya is getting ready for the ... moreThe holy city of Ayodhya is getting ready for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratisthan' ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony scheduled to be held on 22nd January, a 'city of tents' has been built to house VVIP guests including Bollywood celebrities who will be in attendance. These luxury tents are equipped with all kinds of amenities including high-speed internet, CCTV cameras, and more. Watch.
