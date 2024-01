Inside Ayodhya’s Luxurious Tent City For Celebs, VVIPs | Watch | Mint In Focus

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 06:04 PM IST

The holy city of Ayodhya is getting ready for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratisthan' ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony scheduled to be held on 22nd January, a 'city of tents' has been built to house VVIP guests including Bollywood celebrities who will be in attendance. These luxury tents are equipped with all kinds of amenities including high-speed internet, CCTV cameras, and more. Watch.