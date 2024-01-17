Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  Iran Attacks Jaish-Al-Adl Camps in Pak; Reminds Social Media Users Of India’s Balakot Strike | Watch

Iran Attacks Jaish-Al-Adl Camps in Pak; Reminds Social Media Users Of India’s Balakot Strike | Watch

Updated: 17 Jan 2024, 06:45 PM IST Livemint

Pakistan is left shaken by Iran’s missile attack on its soil. On Tuesday, in what reminded many social media users of India’s attack on terrorist camps in Balakot, Pakistan, Iran claimed to have targeted militant group Jaish-Al-Adl camps located inside Pakistan. These attacks follow Iranian strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to a dual suicide bombing earlier this month claimed by the Islamic state.

