Business News/ Videos / News/  Is BRICS’ De-Dollarisation Agenda Connected To India-Canada Row? | Mint Explains

Is BRICS’ De-Dollarisation Agenda Connected To India-Canada Row? | Mint Explains

Updated: 23 Oct 2024, 06:46 PM IST Abhishek Singh

With the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada intensifying and both nations expelling each other's diplomats, there are growing inquiries about why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has brought up the ‘Khalistan issue’ now. Is this motivated by electoral politics, or is Ottawa acting against New Delhi at the request of a third country? Chatter in Chinese circles indicate that there might be a connection between the India-Canada row and BRICS' de-dollarisation agenda.

