Is George Soros Funding Anti-Israel Protests In Columbia, Other U.S. Universities? | Watch

Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 05:25 PM IST

George Soros, the Left-leaning philanthropist, and associations funded by him are reportedly fuelling the country-wide pro-Palestinian protests on American campuses like Columbia University, Yale, and Harvard among others. The protests, which started at Columbia University last week, have spread to universities and colleges across more than eight states.