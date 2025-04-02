Explore
Is India Building A Sea Bridge From Mumbai To Dubai? | Details

Is India Building A Sea Bridge From Mumbai To Dubai? | Details

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 09:39 PM IST Livemint

On Linkedin, X, and Instagram posts on 2000 kilometres long India-Dubai sea bridge are going viral. In multiple social media posts, claims have been made that the construction of the 2000 kms long sea bridge will be overseen by the newly formed Bi-country Highway Association of India or (BHAI). But is India really building a sea bridge from Mumbai to Dubai? Watch this video to find out.

 
