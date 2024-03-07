OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 11:22:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.10 2.48%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,197.45 0.30%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,891.30 -3.93%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 786.95 0.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,030.70 1.29%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Is One Of India's Deadliest Highways Now Safer? | Fatality Count On Mumbai Pune Expressway Down 50%

Is One Of India's Deadliest Highways Now Safer? | Fatality Count On Mumbai Pune Expressway Down 50%

Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 11:25 AM IST Livemint

The Mumbai Pune expressway is India's first 6-lane, concrete, high speed expressway. It's a busy one too, with around 1.5 lakh people using it on a daily basis. But for a few years, it's been infamous for being one of India's deadliest roads. Now in 2024, according to a study, there has been a 58.3% reduction in road crash fatalities on this expressway since 2016. Since 2022, it's declined 32%. This is due to an initiative called the 'zero fatality corridor'. Watch to know more

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App