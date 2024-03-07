Is One Of India's Deadliest Highways Now Safer? | Fatality Count On Mumbai Pune Expressway Down 50%

Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 11:25 AM IST

The Mumbai Pune expressway is India's first 6-lane, concrete, high speed expressway. It's a busy one too, with around 1.5 lakh people using it on a daily basis. But for a few years, it's been infamous for being one of India's deadliest roads. Now in 2024, according to a study, there has been a 58.3% reduction in road crash fatalities on this expressway since 2016. Since 2022, it's declined 32%. This is due to an initiative called the 'zero fatality corridor'. Watch to know more