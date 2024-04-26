OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Is Whatsapp Going To Exit India Over Encryption Dispute? | Delhi HC Hearing Explained in 2 Minutes

Is Whatsapp Going To Exit India Over Encryption Dispute? | Delhi HC Hearing Explained in 2 Minutes

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 05:57 PM IST Livemint

India is one of the largest markets for messaging app Whatsapp, which is owned by Meta. But now, Whatsapp has threatened that they're ready to exit the India market. They said this in the Delhi High Court, during a hearing in which Whatsapp has challenged a new Indian law which requires social media platforms to identify the FIRST originators of certain messages, if a court orders them to do so. Whatsapp insists that this violates user privacy. Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue