Is Whatsapp Going To Exit India Over Encryption Dispute? | Delhi HC Hearing Explained in 2 Minutes

Is Whatsapp Going To Exit India Over Encryption Dispute? | Delhi HC Hearing Explained in 2 Minutes

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 05:57 PM IST Livemint

India is one of the largest markets for messaging app Whatsapp, which is owned by Meta. But now, Whatsapp has threatened that they're ready to exit the India market. They said this in the Delhi High Court, during a hearing in which Whatsapp has challenged a new Indian law which requires social media platforms to identify the FIRST originators of certain messages, if a court orders them to do so. Whatsapp insists that this violates user privacy. Watch

