Israel-Hamas War Leaves McDonald’s, Starbucks Bruised; Boycott Calls Damage Sales | Watch

Updated: 08 Feb 2024, 08:55 AM IST

McDonald’s is the latest major American brand to r... moreMcDonald’s is the latest major American brand to report that boycott calls on social media and elsewhere have had a serious impact on its sales. The boycott calls were given by Palestinian groups after Israel attacked Gaza following the October 7th Hamas attacks on the country, in which hundreds of Israeli civilians lost their lives. Calls to boycott brands which are seen as supportive of Israel have been gaining ground. Dominoes, Starbucks, and Burger King are some of the other brands which have reported the adverse impact of the call on sales. Watch.