The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic milestone on January 16, 2025, by successfully performing the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). With this, India becomes the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to have demonstrated space docking capability.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.