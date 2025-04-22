Explore
ISRO Docks SpaDex Satellites In Space For The Second Time; Cements Its Place Among Top 4 Countries

Updated: 22 Apr 2025, 03:56 PM IST Livemint

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic milestone on January 16, 2025, by successfully performing the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). With this, India becomes the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to have demonstrated space docking capability.

 
