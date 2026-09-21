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‘It’s a scam': U.S. immigration agency warns against fraudulent visa promises

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a cautionary notice regarding fraudulent schemes perpetrated by certain businesses and websites that falsely advertise expedited processing of visa applications, Green Card petitions, and work authorization permits.

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Updated21 Sep 2026, 07:22 PM IST
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U.S. immigration agency warns against fraudulent visa promises
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