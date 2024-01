Jaishankar Meets Maldives Counterpart Over Indian Troops Withdrawal | Why Is Muizzu Set On March 15?

Updated: 19 Jan 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Foreign minister S Jaishankar met his Maldivian co... moreForeign minister S Jaishankar met his Maldivian counterpart in Uganda amid strains in India-Maldives ties. Among the main topics of discussion was the withdrawal of Indian troops from the island nation, which has given a March 15 deadline. But why is March 15 as a specific date so important for Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu? Watch