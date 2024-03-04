OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 11:40:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.45 -1.10%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,143.00 1.10%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.35 4.24%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,629.90 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 293.80 2.41%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Jaishankar Takes A Swipe At Muizzu: 'Big Bullies Don't Give $4.5 Bn When Neighbours Are In Trouble'

Jaishankar Takes A Swipe At Muizzu: 'Big Bullies Don't Give $4.5 Bn When Neighbours Are In Trouble'

Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST Livemint

EAM Jaishankar while responding to a question on India's perception has a 'big bully' in the neighbourhood, pointed out how India has always stepped up and gone our of the way to help neighbouring countries. Taking a swipe at Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Jaishankar reminded him that India gave Maldives $4.5 billion in aid when they needed it. He also referenced how India gave other countries vaccines during the peak of COVID-19. WATCH

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App