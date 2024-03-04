Jaishankar Takes A Swipe At Muizzu: 'Big Bullies Don't Give $4.5 Bn When Neighbours Are In Trouble'

Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST

EAM Jaishankar while responding to a question on India's perception has a 'big bully' in the neighbourhood, pointed out how India has always stepped up and gone our of the way to help neighbouring countries. Taking a swipe at Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Jaishankar reminded him that India gave Maldives $4.5 billion in aid when they needed it. He also referenced how India gave other countries vaccines during the peak of COVID-19. WATCH