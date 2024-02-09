Joe Biden Lays Down Strict Conditions For US Aid To Israel, Calls Gaza Action 'Over The Top'

Updated: 09 Feb 2024, 04:30 PM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden has called Israel's respo... moreU.S. President Joe Biden has called Israel's response in Gaza Strip 'over the top', in his sharpest ever criticism of Netanyahu's military campaign. Now, the U.S. has put forth some conditions that need to be met for allies to get aid from the U.S. - watch