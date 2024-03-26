OPEN IN APP
Kangana Ranaut Vs Supriya Shrinate: 5 Times Kangana Was At The Centre Of A Political Controversy

Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 09:22 PM IST Livemint

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut found herself in the middle of a political row when Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared an Instagram post about the Queen actor on her Instagram. The now-deleted post came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Though Supriya blamed the ‘parody’ account for the post, it, however, was followed by netizens digging out Kangana’s old statements that had sparked rows. From her thoughts on real freedom to her comments about farmer’s protest, Kangana is not new to political controversies. Watch this video to know about five top occasions when she sparked a row

 
