OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:22:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.90 -0.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.10 -0.26%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.60 -0.90%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.30 2.35%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,824.00 2.34%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Arrest After Delhi HC Rejects Plea | What HC Judge Had Said

Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Arrest After Delhi HC Rejects Plea | What HC Judge Had Said

Updated: 10 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Livemint

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging the ED's arrest in the liquor policy case. Holding the arrest by ED as VALID, the court said that material collected by the ED reveals that Kejriwal conspired and was personally involved in the formulation of the excise policy and the party used the proceeds of the crime. Here's exactly what reasoning the court gave for rejecting bail.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App